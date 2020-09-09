‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Anthony Rapp Sues Kevin Spacey For Sexual Misconduct In 1980s

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by actor Anthony Rapp and a second, unnamed person when both plaintiffs were about 14.

The suit was filed in New York state court in Manhattan.

Spacey did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has largely retreated from public life after winning Oscars for the films “American Beauty” and “The Usual Suspects” and a Golden Globe for the TV political drama “House of Cards.”

In an October 2017 interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp said Spacey had tried to seduce him in a 1986 incident.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey Speaks Out For The First Time Following Sexual Assault Accusations: ‘If I Can’t Act, Who Am I?’