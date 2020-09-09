Chrissy Teigen Placed On Two Weeks Bed Rest While Expecting Third Baby

Chrissy Teigen is going to be out of commission for the next 14 days as she’s been ordered to take an “official two-week bed rest,” while awaiting the birth of her third child with husband John Legend.

On Twitter, the star jokes that she’s “taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s**t is about to get… astonishingly ugly.”

I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get… astonishingly ugly — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2020

Teigen and Legend are already parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Earlier this week Teigen shared a photo on Instagram of herself getting an ultrasound.

“On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters!” she wrote in the caption. “But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well.”

Earlier this month, Teigen tweeted that she was experiencing “really really bad pregnancy headaches,” adding, “anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”