Big Sean Felt ‘Broken Inside’ After Temporarily Losing ‘Some Of That Passion’ For Rap

Big Sean has rekindled his passion for hip-hop.

Sean caught up with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show”. The appearance was in conjunction with the release of the rapper’s fifth studio album, Detroit 2.

Sean told Fallon how he rediscovered his love for the music game.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Won’t Put Eminem On His Top 10 Rappers List

“I felt broken inside, I felt like I hit a wall,” he recalled. “We all come to a point in our life where we have to come back to our passion. When you do something for over 10 years… you lose some of that passion. You have to learn how to relight it.”

Sean took time off, made life changes and found therapy as a response to feeling “burnt out.” He revealed the significant changes “made me rediscover myself.”

RELATED: Kid Cudi And Eminem Release Incendiary New Single

Detroit 2 boasts a number of high-profile collaborations, but one, in particular, stands out. Sean’s new project features a spoken word contribution from Stevie Wonder: “To me, he’s the greatest singer and songwriter of all time. It’s not even a question.”

The three-time Grammy nominee performed “Harder Than My Demons” from Detroit 2 on “The Tonight Show”. The 21-track album boasts appearances by Eminem, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Diddy and the late Nipsey Hussle.