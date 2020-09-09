Jane Fonda Wants To Join Virtual Book Club Meetings Following Release Of New Memoir

Jane Fonda wants to recreate her 2018 comedy, “Book Club”, with fans across the United States.

The actress, 82, joined Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night” and revealed she plans to make virtual visits to book clubs across the nation.

Of the 5 million clubs in the United States, Fonda wants to join in as many as she can. She also wants to send her hosts a signed copy of her new memoir, What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action.

During her virtual visits, Fonda hopes to spread awareness about the current climate change crisis.

“I’ll bop in there, and I’m going to try to make a difference and try to alert people to what’s happening,” she said.

“When I was young, I thought that activism was a sprint, if I just go fast enough, everything can be fixed really quick,” she explained. “And then I got a little older, and I realized that activism is like a marathon, and I learned to slow down and pace myself.”

What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action is available now.