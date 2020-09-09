Eminem Says Home Invader Threatened To Kill Him

Eminem’s home invader allegedly had murderous intent.

Matthew Hughes is currently being held on bail after allegedly breaking into Eminem’s Detroit-area home in April. Hughes was arrested on charges of first degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building. In new court documents, Eminem alleges that Hughes said he was there to kill the rapper.

“Mr. Mathers (Eminem) said Matthew Hughes told him he was there to kill him…” and the “investigation showed a window was broken, Mathers security team responded. At first, Mathers thought Hughes was his nephew, but it was dark and Mathers soon realized he did not know the man in his home,” said a detective, according to journalist Nick Perreault. Eminem was reportedly not in court on Wednesday.

Hughes allegedly entered Eminem’s home by breaking a window near the kitchen and the rapper’s security team was not awakened by the noise or alarm. The star himself confronted the intruder and alerted his security who promptly apprehended Hughes.

The case will continue at Macomb County Circuit court on Sept. 28.