Justin Timberlake Joins Efforts To Bring The MLB To Nashville

Justin Timberlake wants Nashville to have its own baseball team.

The Memphis-born singer, 39, joined the group Music City Baseball, an initiative to get Nashville its own MLB team.

According to the Tennessean, the effort is gaining momentum.

“I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee,” Timberlake told the outlet. “I believe in Music City Baseball’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City.”

The “Sexy Back” artist’s involvement comes just months after baseball executive, Dave Dombrowski, joined in as an investor.

“Having someone like [Timberlake] involved speaks a lot for his interest in making this work and also gives us support in talking to other individuals of this ilk. It’s extremely important to us,” Dombrowski told the Tennessean.

Adding an MLB team would round out all four major league sports, as the state already hosts the Memphis Grizzlies (basketball), Nashville Predators (hockey) and Tennessee Titans (football).