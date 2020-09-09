Paris Hilton Reacts To ‘KUWTK’ Ending: ‘They Probably Just Want To Live Their Lives’

Paris Hilton can relate to the cast of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Hilton recently caught up with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen and reacted to the announcement that “KUWTK” is coming to an end.

“I was really surprised,” she admitted. “I’m sure they are so busy focusing on their empires. That’s what happened when I left ‘The Simple Life’. I wanted to focus on being a businesswoman and I really wasn’t interested in the reality tv world. They’ve been doing it for 20 seasons, they’re probably just want to live their lives and enjoy what they’ve built.”

“I’m so proud of her and we’ve been friends since we were little girls,” Hilton said of Kim Kardashian. ‘I just think it’s incredible with her, her whole family what they have done, the empires they’ve built. Super impressive. It makes me so proud to see my friend succeed.”

The reality star also opened up about her friendship with Britney Spears and the latter’s conservatorship drama.

“I don’t like bringing things up like that. She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion,” she explained. “Fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

“I feel like if you are an adult you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel,” Hilton concluded. “After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”