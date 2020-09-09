Sturgis Biker Rally With Smash Mouth Was ‘Superspreading Event,’ Report Says

People watch a concert at the Full Throttle Saloon during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, S.D. on Aug. 9, 2020. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Nearly half a million defiant bikers and an ageing ’90s band couldn’t fend off the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota last month, where the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally likely spread thousands of new coronavirus cases across the United States, according to a report.

Cellphone and coronavirus case data suggest that the 10-day rally held in Sturgis, S.D., last month was a “superspreading event” that may have caused up to 260,000 new infections in the United States, according to the report from researchers at San Diego State University’s Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies.

It’s the largest estimated case toll yet from the rally, and the findings have not yet been verified by health officials and experts who have been trying to map the spread for weeks.

RELATED: ‘Losers’ And ‘Suckers’ — Trump Denies Insulting Fallen American Soldiers The report authors say the event was a “worst-case scenario” for spreading the virus. A vast majority of the 460,000 attendees came from out of town, few people wore masks, many packed closely together in large crowds, and social distancing was not widely enforced, according to the media reports at the time. Researchers say it likely didn’t help that the band Smash Mouth, which headlined a concert at the rally, seemed to sneer at coronavirus safety measures. “Now we’re all here together tonight, and we’re being human once again,” Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell said during a performance at the rally. “F— that COVID s—.” A man shows off his chest painted with a portrait of President Donald Trump during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Aug. 7, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images The anonymous cellphone data showed people’s locations in Sturgis throughout the event. Researchers saw hundreds of thousands of out-of-towners flooding into the community, which is typically home to just 7,000 people. They also observed high foot traffic at bars and restaurants, a spike in hotel and campground visitors and a surge in locals setting foot outside their homes.