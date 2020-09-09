Andy Cohen Does Not Expect Kris Jenner To Join ‘Real Housewives’

Andy Cohen does not foresee Kris Jenner giving up “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” for “Real Housewives”.

Reality show fans are clamouring for more Jenner following the announcement that “KUWTK” is coming to an end. Andy Cohen touched on Jenner’s future on Tuesday through SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Reacts To ‘KUWTK’ Ending

“I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the ‘Housewives’ she is good friends with Kyle, this should happen, make it happen and then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying don’t do it,” Cohen shared. “It’s so interesting to me.”

“I think it would be a huge get too and, by the way, she is already connected with the cast,” he continued. “She knows, she’s good buddies with Kyle no joke, she knows everyone on the show. She is buddies with Rinna I think. I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over.”

RELATED: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In 2021

Cohen likes the idea but really does not expect it to happen.

“She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power,” he concluded. “It would be a huge get, I really don’t think she would do it…. I don’t think she would do it as a friend.”