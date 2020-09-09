‘Bachelor Nation’ Stars Victoria Fuller And Chris Soules Are No Longer Together

Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are no longer an item.

Fuller confirmed the split when speaking with Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast. The “Bachelor Nation” alum spoke fondly on their time together, and despite being in different places, left the door open for reconciliation.

“I respect him so much. I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that like right now, I’m in such a different place than he is,” Fuller told “The Bachelor” alum. “And I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon.”

“So I just want to focus on me,” she continued. “It’s been so much about other people this year that I just really wanna like hone in on what I want to accomplish and like what I want to get out of this year and looking forward to my career in the future.”

Fuller described the relationship as “complicated” and revealed, “We talk every day.”

“I’m just living my life and he is an amazing man and he deserves somebody super awesome who’s willing to like go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now I’m just not there yet,” she explained. “Maybe I will be in a couple [of] years.”

Despite not currently being together, Fuller asserted, “I’m going to leave that open.”