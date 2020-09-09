‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Finalists: Which Of Your Favourites Made The Cut?

Some difficult decisions had to be made on “America’s Got Talent”.

The season 15 “AGT” winner will be crowned in just a few weeks. Ahead of the impending finale, some of the contestants moving forward in the competition were revealed. Among the finalists voted by fans are Canadian darling Roberta Battaglia, country duo Broken Roots and spoken-word poet Brandon Leake.

RELATED: Archie Williams Chokes Up During ‘AGT’ Performance Of ‘Flying Without Wings’

Aerialist Alan Silva moved forward by winning the Dunkin’ Save; meanwhile, singer Archie Williams was given the go-ahead by the “AGT” judges.

The following acts were not so fortunate: musical duo Double Dragon, Dance Town Family, Diabolo duo Spyros Brothers, singer Thomas Day, singer Shaquira McGrath, and drummer Malik Dope.

RELATED: Roberta Battaglia Earns Standing Ovation From ‘AGT’ Judges

These 11 remaining finalists will perform on Sept. 15 for a spot in the finals: BAD Salsa, Bello Sisters, Brett Loudermilk, Celina, Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, Jonathan Goodwin, Kenadi Dodds, Max Major, Voices of Our City Choir, and W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew.

The Live Results Finale airs Sept. 23.