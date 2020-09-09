Kate Beckinsale Bids Farewell To Beloved Dog

Kate Beckinsale is saying goodbye to her beloved dog.

Beckinsale revealed on Thursday that her darling Ingrid is off to doggy heaven. Ingrid was approximately 11-years-old when she passed. The “Serendipity” actress is an obsessed animal lover who frequently posts photos of all manners of pets: dogs, cats and rabbits included.

“Ingrid 2009-2020. Heartbroken,” Beckinsale captioned a pair of Instagram photos. “She fought so hard for months. Fly safe our sweetest, sweetest girl.”

Rest in peace, sweetest, sweetest, Ingrid.