James Corden Has A Treat For One Direction Fans As He Finally Airs Unseen ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Clip, But Some Aren’t Happy — Here’s Why

James Corden had a treat for One Direction fans Wednesday night.

Executive producer of “The Late Late Show” and friend of 1D, Ben Winston, got everybody talking after teasing some previously-unseen McDonald’s footage filmed when the band did “Carpool Karaoke” back in 2015.

Corden eventually gave fans a treat after airing the clip during a One Direction montage, which included hilarious bits from different segments filmed over the years with band members Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. However, some fans were still left wanting more.

The “Carpool Karaoke” bit in question saw the boys pull up at a McDonald’s drive-thru, with each ordering their favourite snacks.

The video was played as Corden spoke out about the many, many requests he’d had begging him to kidnap 1D and have them reunite.

Guys, we all love the One Direction boys–but James isn't gonna commit a multitude of international crimes to get them back together, alright? pic.twitter.com/9Pj0DuXwCg — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 10, 2020

The clip came after Winston first sparked an online frenzy after replying to a 2017 tweet asking about the previously-unseen footage.

now why would Ben Winston and James Corden reply to a tweet from 2017…unless they weren’t actively searching for it pic.twitter.com/33SA6OS1mD — Amirah 🦋 (@jalboyhamirah) September 10, 2020

Despite Corden treating fans to the video, some were still left disappointed. See more reaction to the whole thing below.

I’m very disappointed that you can’t kidnap them james corden, DO SOMETHING https://t.co/SI0uEoccFE — pauline (@suckercarver) September 10, 2020

i don't understand why people are cancelling james corden like he gave us what he can and i am not disappointed with that. he has always been so nice to everyone and people are actually cancelling him over no reason . He has a lot of stuff to do other than this. @JKCorden — harryxlou.17 (@dinahgold_) September 10, 2020

guys stop freaking out i gotchu, this is the new content james corden released, and yes i am as disappointed as the rest of you💀 pic.twitter.com/SP0lB3wbT8 — lyndsey ミ☆ (@harryswrl) September 10, 2020

waking up to an unseen footage of one direction receiving their McDonalds’ orders shouldn’t make me emotional but here we are 😭 pic.twitter.com/m2P2j2BUuw — Sol ◟̽◞̽ (@RogueForLove) September 10, 2020

📲 BREAKING: people are trying to cancel james corden because their expectations were way too high — ²⁸𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐞 ♡'𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐞𝐡𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐠 (@CASHSLOT) September 10, 2020

we were losing it when we see 5 grown men at mcdonalds damn one direction has us messes up bad.. — yara²⁸🦋♡'s the gc (@alwayscreaturee) September 10, 2020

james corden is once again proof, all men do is lie. pic.twitter.com/spStz1GTbM — 𝐢𝐯𝐲¹ᴰ loves cth (@AD0REOT5) September 10, 2020

Just watched late late with with james corden and its funny how he handled directioners tweets LMAO, we all hoping for the comeback!!! ❤️ @onedirection @latelateshow — miss pastel macaron (@Its_francheskaa) September 10, 2020

The way James Corden talks about One Direction 😩😩 Lsmsjsnsjsksk DON'T MAKE ME CRY https://t.co/BxN1CnqLnd — Cláudia 🍑 (@peachy_fineline) September 10, 2020

@JKCorden please get one direction back together it will literally save 2020 — aoife (@AoifeBahahahah1) September 10, 2020