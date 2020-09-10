James Corden Has A Treat For One Direction Fans As He Finally Airs Unseen ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Clip, But Some Aren’t Happy — Here’s Why

By Becca Longmire.

James Corden had a treat for One Direction fans Wednesday night.

Executive producer of “The Late Late Show” and friend of 1D, Ben Winston, got everybody talking after teasing some previously-unseen McDonald’s footage filmed when the band did “Carpool Karaoke” back in 2015.

Corden eventually gave fans a treat after airing the clip during a One Direction montage, which included hilarious bits from different segments filmed over the years with band members Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. However, some fans were still left wanting more.

The “Carpool Karaoke” bit in question saw the boys pull up at a McDonald’s drive-thru, with each ordering their favourite snacks.

The video was played as Corden spoke out about the many, many requests he’d had begging him to kidnap 1D and have them reunite.

The clip came after Winston first sparked an online frenzy after replying to a 2017 tweet asking about the previously-unseen footage.

Despite Corden treating fans to the video, some were still left disappointed. See more reaction to the whole thing below.

