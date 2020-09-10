Michael Bublé’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Shares The Sweetest Message To Celebrate Singer’s 45th Birthday

Michael Bublé turned 45 on Wednesday and his wife Luisana Lopilato shared the sweetest social media post to celebrate the occasion.

Lopilato shared some adorable snaps of the pair, alongside the caption: “My love, in you I found everything that defines TRUE LOVE, that is always patient and kind.”

Her message also included, “As written on Corinthians 1: ‘suffers everything, believes everything, expects everything, endures everything,’ because ‘our love will never stop.’

“You are the most amazing man and father and everything I wish for you is nothing compared to the immense love that our family already has. You are my partner, my other half, my strength and my one and perfect lover.”

Lopilato and Bublé, who share sons Noah, 7, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 2, tied the knot back in 2011 after she starred in his “Haven’t Met You Yet” music video.

The actress’s birthday post comes after Bublé celebrated her turning 33 back in May. He shared: