Michael Bublé’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Shares The Sweetest Message To Celebrate Singer’s 45th Birthday

Michael Bublé turned 45 on Wednesday and his wife Luisana Lopilato shared the sweetest social media post to celebrate the occasion.
Lopilato shared some adorable snaps of the pair, alongside the caption: “My love, in you I found everything that defines TRUE LOVE, that is always patient and kind.”
Her message also included, “As written on Corinthians 1: ‘suffers everything, believes everything, expects everything, endures everything,’ because ‘our love will never stop.’
“You are the most amazing man and father and everything I wish for you is nothing compared to the immense love that our family already has. You are my partner, my other half, my strength and my one and perfect lover.”
Mi amor en vos encontré todo lo que define al AMOR VERDADERO, ese que además de ser paciente y bondadoso como dice en el libro de 1 Corintios… “todo lo sufre, todo lo cree, todo lo espera, todo lo soporta… “ Porque… “nuestro amor nunca dejará de ser”… SOS el hombre y el papá más increíble del mundo y todo lo que desee para tu vida no es nada comparado con el amor inmenso que ya tiene nuestra familia. SOS mi compañero, mi complemento ideal, mi fortaleza y mi único y perfecto amante 🥰 Te amamos!! Que Dios siga bendiciendo todos tus días!! . My love, in you I found everything that defines TRUE LOVE, that is always patient and kind. As written on Corinthios 1st: “suffers everything, believes everything, expects everything, endures everything”, because “our love will never stop”. You are the most amazing man and father and everything I wish for you is nothing compared to the immense love that our family already has. You are my partner, my other half, my strength and my one and perfect lover 🥰. We love you!! May God keep on blessing you every day!! @michaelbuble
Lopilato and Bublé, who share sons Noah, 7, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 2, tied the knot back in 2011 after she starred in his “Haven’t Met You Yet” music video.
The actress’s birthday post comes after Bublé celebrated her turning 33 back in May. He shared: