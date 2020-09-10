Jussie Smollett Says ‘An Example Is Being Made’ Of Him In First Interview Since 2019

Jussie Smollett has broken his silence.

In his first interview since February 2019, the former “Empire” actor opened up to Marc Lamont Hill about his ongoing legal issues surrounding accusations that he faked a hate crime.

Due to the case being ongoing, though, Smollett wasn’t able to say everything on his mind.

“It’s been beyond frustrating because to be somebody that’s so outspoken… it’s been difficult to be so quiet. To not be able to say all of the things that you want to say, to not be able to yell from the rooftop,” he said.

“Because, I don’t think people realize that I’ve just been wrapped up in some form of a case for the last, approaching, in just a couple of months approaching two years. It’s been beyond frustrating. I’m certainly not going rogue. I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that. But I just don’t see honestly what staying quiet has really done. Where it has gotten me.”

Smollett also admitted that he’s not entirely optimistic about what’s in store for him in court.

“They won’t let this go. It doesn’t matter. There is an example being made. And the sad thing is that there’s an example being made of someone that did not do what they’re being accused of,” he said.

Asked about people who don’t believe him, Smollett told Hill, “So on one hand, when I step back, I can see the way that they played the narrative, the way that they served it to people. That it was intentionally created to make people doubt from the very very beginning. But at the same time, I’m not really living for the people that don’t believe, because of the fact that I don’t know what to say. I can’t take that on.”

In January 2019, Smollett told police that he had been attacked outside of his apartment by men in masks in what appeared to be a hate crime.

The next month, he was indicted on charges of filing a false police report. The charges were later dropped but the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit to pay for the cost of overtime.

Smollett was once against indicted on criminal charges related to filing a false police report in February 2020.