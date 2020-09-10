Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Rumours Suggesting She Has Six Toes

Kim Kardashian became the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to answer a toe-related question on Instagram Wednesday.

The reality TV star, who hit headlines once again this week after announcing “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” would be coming to an end in 2021, said in an Instagram Story video: “Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it’s really wild.”

She then counted her five toes then said, “But it’s this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Set To Become The Next Martha Stewart, Trademarks KKW Home Brand

Pressing her foot down to demonstrate, Kardashian added, “I don’t know why, it looks like a sixth toe.”

She then said in a different clip, “I hope that answered my sixth-toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot.”

💁 @KimKardashian has addressed those sixth toe rumours and here's what she had to say 💁 pic.twitter.com/Q5eyf7NaYW — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 10, 2020

Kardashian’s comments come after Kylie Jenner took a swipe at anyone commenting on her noticeably shorter middle toe earlier this year.

She said in a video, “Everyone wants to come for my f**king toes.

“By the way, I have cute-ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal.”

Jenner continued, “So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place. This is a weird-ass video.”