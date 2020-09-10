‘Real Housewives’ Stars Brandi Glanville And Kathryn Edwards Address Denise Richards Drama

Denise Richards is leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, and the rest of the cast are speaking out.

Variety reported the news of Richards’ departure on Wednesday, prompted by the difficult experience she had on the most recent season, including drama surrounding former cast member Brandi Glanville’s claims that the two had a one-night affair.

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, Glanville was asked about whether it’s okay that Richards may just want to keep certain details of her private life private.

“I believe that’s what she ultimately wants, but you’re on a reality show,” Glanville said, “and everything that is your life will be shared. All the skeletons will come out. You don’t get to pick and choose what you want on the show. I’m sorry, you just don’t.”

Meanwhile, on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast with David Yontef, “RHOBH” star Kathryn Edwards offered her take on the drama between Glanville and Richards.

‘If someone does something like that, I’m kind of like a person that feels like it’s everybody’s own business,” she said. “If she’s in a relationship and she’s married, obviously this is not an open marriage and her husband would not be down for this, it’s wrong and shame on her for doing that.”

She continued, “And I feel bad for him, but you know, to think that this kind of thing doesn’t go on, it does. It is what it is. And I think it’s really sh***y if the show capitalized on it and didn’t consult with her in any way, shape or form and just had a ‘gotcha’ moment in his throwing her under the bus.”

Edwards also had some harsh words about Glanville: “To me, it kinda seems if you are going to sleep with someone like Brandi, and I am not saying she is a bad person, I don’t know her, but she definitely lives her life in front of everyone, why would you think that this would be a secret? I think she shares everything, doesn’t she? So that was not a very smart move of Denise’s.

“So, if you are gonna sleep with a woman, or anyone, there are a million people you can go hook up with. Maybe not the town crier.“