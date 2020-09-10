Hilary Swank Sues The SAG/AFTRA Health Plan For Its ‘Barbaric’ Ovarian Cyst Coverage Policy

Hilary Swank is suing the SAG/AFTRA Health Plan after being denied coverage for the treatment of ovarian cysts.

The actress, who was diagnosed with cysts in 2008, said she was “truly exhausted by the way women’s ovarian and cyclical health issues continue to be treated by healthcare insurance companies.”

“I have experienced it in my own life, and I continually read about it across social media and in the press,” Swank, who claims the Trustees “stopped allowing” her claims “for treatment of ovarian cysts” in 2015, said in a social media post. “Their policies are antiquated, barbaric, and primarily view the role of women’s organs solely as a means for procreation.”

Her post included, “My hope is to create change for all woman suffering from women’s health issues that have to battle with insurance companies who diminish the significance of their problems, don’t believe the patient (or their doctor’s) explanations surrounding their suffering, and severely preclude coverage to only incredibly limited services and procedures.”

She continued, “It’s painful enough having to deal with the nature of a female health issue, let alone having to wrestle with the stress of trying to get your insurance company to provide the coverage and care that their contract explicitly states they offer.”

“After years of experiencing my own health issues and the ensuing denials from my healthcare company for services that are medically proven to preserve my life, and seeing how expensive this is to support without the help of an insurance company, I decided to speak up,” Swank said. “Based on what I learned, I know that most women can’t afford the medical treatments necessary to cover simple female health issues. I can only assume they either financially deplete their resources, or they forgo the treatments, quietly suffering in pain and risking their lives.

“My hope is to be a voice for them. SAG/AFTRA Healthplan claim they treat and protect all their members equally. I don’t believe this is true. If you’re a woman suffering from female health issues, I have no doubt you’ll agree with me. If you’re a man, ask your mother, your daughter, your sister, or a girlfriend. I already know the answer.”

“I’m suing SAG/AFTRA Healthplan,” she concluded. “It’s time we are treated fairly.”

Swank’s documents, obtained by People, also spoke about the star being denied health coverage for ovarian cyst treatment in 2015, around the same time she “was undergoing procedures to preserve her ability to conceive in the future.”

The docs continued, “Seizing upon Swank’s choice to keep her options open, the Trustees pointed to an exclusion in the Plan for ‘infertility treatment,’ relying on the notion that the only purpose of preserving the health of an ovary is to procreate.

“This matter addresses the shockingly antiquated question of whether the sole purpose of a woman, specifically her ovaries, is to procreate,” the filing read. “When faced with a claim for insurance benefits for medically necessary treatment of ovarian cysts and endometriosis, the Trustees answered ‘yes,’ determining that there could be no possible reason to treat those conditions other than for the purpose of trying to conceive.”

People claim the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan has yet to comment.