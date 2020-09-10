Johnny Orlando Drops ‘Everybody Wants You’ Music Video

Johnny Orlando revs up for a big fall with the release of “Everyone Wants You”.

Orlando premiered the single and music video on Thursday. The “crank up the volume” track will be featured on the young artist’s upcoming sophomore EP.

“‘Everybody Wants You’ is the first real taste of my upcoming EP, which I have been working on for over the last year,” Orlando shared. “This track really shows my growth as both an artist and an individual.

“I feel like I have finally found myself artistically in terms of the direction I want to go sonically, and what I want my music to represent. I know my fans have been eagerly anticipating new music, so I am so excited to finally share ‘Everybody Wants You’ with the world!”

“Everybody Wants You” is the followup to Orlando’s single “See You” and the special re-release of his gold-certified 2018 smash hit “What If”, re-titled “What If (I Told You I Like You)” earlier this summer due to the massive success the song enjoyed on TikTok.

Orlando will release his sophomore EP this fall.