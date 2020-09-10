Kris Jenner Reflects On ‘KUWTK’ Ending: ‘You’re Going To Make Me Cry’

Kris Jenner reveals why the cast of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” have decided to close up shop.

Jenner recently caught up with “KUWTK” executive producer Ryan Seacrest on the latter’s “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” program. Jenner, 64, opened up about the show ending.

“You’re going to make me cry all over again,” Jenner told Seacrest, per JustJared. “It really hasn’t [hit me yet]. I got very, very emotional this morning.

“I woke up and was in the gym at 5 with [my daughters] Khloé [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian],” Jenner reflected. “And we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, ‘Whoa, what a ride.'”

Jenner said it felt like the right to give the family more breathing room.

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit,” she said. “Figure out what our next steps are.”

“We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with,” Jenner concluded.

“KUWTK” premiered in October 2007.