Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Are Back With New Single ‘Letter To You’

Bruce Springsteen is back!

On Thursday, the Boss released “Letter to You”, the title track from his new album of the same name with the E Street Band.

The video for the song features black-and-white footage and still images of Springsteen in the studio with his band recording the track.

“Things I found out in hard times and good, I wrote ’em all out in ink and blood/Dug deep in my soul and signed my name true/ and sent it in my letter to you,” he sings.

“I love the emotional nature of ‘Letter To You’,” Springsteen says. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

The album, which is out Oct. 23, is described as “a rock album fuelled by the band’s heart-stopping, house-rocking signature sound.”

Letter to You will include nine songs written recently by Springsteen, as well as three previously unreleased compositions from the ’70s.