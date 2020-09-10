Florida Georgia Line Reminisce On The Good Times With New Single ‘Long Live’

Florida Georgia Line are back with new music.

On Thursday, the country superstar duo — Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — debuted their brand-new single “Long Live”, paying tribute to the everyday moments that go by way too fast.

“Long live all the small towners / Sunup to sundowners / That old school Haggard and Hank,” they sing in the mid-tempo chorus. “Long live longneck bottles / And wide-open throttles / And old dirt roads with no name.”

The new track brings listeners back to the duo’s early good-time hits like “Cruise,” “Round Here” and “This Is How We Roll.”

“This one is for the nights you never want to end. It’s a celebration of all the good times with great friends and cold drinks,” shares Hubbard and Kelley. “We had a lot of fun reminiscing when writing, and hope it takes our fans back too! Kick back with your loved ones, turn it up, and relive some of your glory days while making new memories. Long live!”

“Long Live” follows up the duo’s 17th No. 1 “I Love My Country”, which they’ll perform at the 55th ACM Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on Global.

Fans can listen to the new track above or stream it here.