Carole Baskin Will Dance To ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ In ‘DWTS’ Debut

Carole Baskin will deliver an ultra-appropriate performance for her “Dancing with the Stars” debut.

Baskin is arguably the most eye-catching inclusion in the upcoming season of “DWTS”. The “Tiger King” subject was thrust firmly into the spotlight following the release of Netflix’s docuseries.

“I was just approved yesterday to release that we are doing ‘Eye of the Tiger’, so I’m very excited about that,” Baskin told reporters at a press conference, per E! News.

“I’m actually sitting in my car outside of costuming right now. And I gave them the instructions that no fur, no feathers, no leather, and anything else,” she continued. “I can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

Baskin’s daughter encouraged her to pursue the reality dancing competition.

“‘Mom, you got to do this,'” her daughter told her. “And so I contacted them and I thought what they would do to pair me with a star because I have never seen this show and didn’t know how it worked.”

“Once I found out how it actually worked I was even more mortified,” the 59-year-old big-cat activist admitted. “But I wanted to do it for my daughter because she does so much for me.”

As in just about every other aspect of her life, Baskin hopes to put “cats in the spotlight.”

“That’s why I feel so much pressure to stay in this competition for as long as I possibly can,” she expressed. “Because every single week, I hope to be giving that message in front of people that these cats don’t belong in cages, and we have to save them in the wild before they disappear completely.”

Nelly. Photo: ABC/Frank Ockenfels

It was also revealed that fellow “DWTS” contestant Nelly will dance the salsa to his hit song, “Ride Wit Me”.

“On one hand I’m very thankful that they’re using my music, but on the other hand it’s like, ‘I came here to dance and not really be Nelly, but to bring Nelly to a different genre.’ But I’m game, so we’ll see what happens!” Nelly told ET.

“I did not pick it. If it were left up to me I probably would not be dancing to my own music,” he laughed. “If I want to dance to my own music I’ll go do shows. I’ll do what I’ve been doing for the past 20 years. I came here for a different experience; to take Nelly to a different experience.”

Baskin will groove to “Eye of the Tiger” on the Sept. 14 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars”.