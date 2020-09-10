Sarah Paulson And Judy Davis On ‘Ratched”s Peach Scene: ‘You Can Thank Judy’

Sarah Paulson is bringing “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”‘s Nurse Ratched back for Ryan Murphy’s new miniseries. Along with co-star Judy Davis, the star tells ET Canada all about what is sure to become an iconic scene involving a peach.

“For a while there, there wasn’t going to be a peach because the props guy came up and said there aren’t peaches they aren’t in season and can we use another fruit and I was like, ‘What?’ and they said, ‘Well, maybe a banana,'” Davis says. “And I said, ‘No, no, no it has to be a peach because it’s the word. PEACH.’ So they had to do a massive search for peaches and then on the day there were so many peaches – all of them utterly tasteless cause they were out of season.”

“Basically you heard it here first,” Paulson jokes. “You can thank Judy for the fact that the world will have the peach scene because saying you can’t write your name on a banana doesn’t have the same…you can write your name on a banana.”

Paulson, who plays the series’ titular nurse — the tyrannical antagonist of “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” — says audiences “may find themselves coming to terms with a different opinion about Mildred or at the very least, understanding some of her motivations, which I think, are far purer than, I’m not saying her deeds are pure, but there is a purity to what she’s seeking.”

“Ratched” arrives on Netflix Sept. 18.