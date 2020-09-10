Adam Sandler Saves The Day In ‘Hubie Halloween’ Trailer

Adam Sandler is dishing out laughter and scares in the new trailer for “Hubie Halloween”.

Good-natured and eccentric community volunteer Hubie DuBois (Sandler) is the laughing stock of Salem, Massachusetts, but he is the only one capable of solving a real murder case on Halloween night. Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy on Thursday.

The film stars Adam Sandler along with frequent collaborators Kevin James and Rob Schneider. It also welcomes Global’s “Saturday Night Live” alums Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson and Mikey Day, “Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen, “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp, and even Shaquille O’Neal.

“Hubie Halloween” premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix.