Tina Fey Puts Mariah Carey’s ‘Mean Girls’ Fandom To The Test

Mariah Carey is defending her title as the world’s biggest “Mean Girls” fan

In a new video for Billboard, Tina Fey quizzes Carey on her knowledge of the iconic teen comedy.

Before getting started, though, Carey shows off the necklace she’s wearing, with an “M” pendant in the same style as those worn by the Plastics in the film.

After answering correctly that the characters in the movie performed “Jingle Bell Rock” at the Christmas talent show, Carey admitted she was disappointed the movie didn’t use her own “All I Want For Christmas is You”.

“We’re gonna make another movie of it, so if you want to license us that song for the movie and also be in the movie, just say nothing now and we’ll consider it legally binding,” Fey said, teasing the upcoming big-screen musical adaptation on the way.

“I definitely want to be in it as well!” Carey told her. “Maybe I can be friends with [Mean Girls actress] Amy Poehler as, like, her other friend that wears sweatsuits.”

By the end of the quiz, Carey truly impressed Fey with her knowledge.

Fey called her, “The Michael Jordan of ‘Mean Girls’ trivia!”