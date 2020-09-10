Colin Firth’s Estranged Wife Livia Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Photo Of Him Dressed As Elton John

Livia Firth is wishing estranged husband Colin Firth a happy birthday in the most delightful way.

On Thursday, the “Mamma Mia!” star turned 60 years old and, to mark the occasion, Livia shared a photo on Instagram of Colin dressed up as Elton John on the set of “Kingsman”.

“60th and not feeling it 😍,” she wrote. “happy birthday to the best partner in crime ever (for the last 25 years and counting).”

Despite still being married, Colin and Livia split in December 2019 after 22 years of marriage.

“They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” Colin’s rep told Metro.co.uk at the time.

The pair have two sons together.