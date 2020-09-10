Tyra Banks Is Rooting For Carole Baskin On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tyra Banks is firmly on Team Baskin.

Banks will replace former “Dancing with the Stars” host Tom Bergeron for the upcoming season 29 premiere. SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” caught up with Banks, who dished on the new show.

RELATED: Carole Baskin Will Dance To ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ In ‘DWTS’ Debut

“I am like, so ready and not ready,” she said. “Can you believe I have no idea what I’m wearing for the first episode and it’s Monday. Like, the show tapes live on Monday and I have a fitting after this to see if something works, but like it, everything is just so crazy, but like the outfits are going to be bananas. I do know that. I just don’t know it’s going to be on the first one.”

Banks, 46, also admitted she is rooting for “Tiger King” subject Carole Baskin.

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Feels ‘Strong And Ready To Dance’

“I think it might, it might be like a little bit unfair, but I mean, I was obsessed with ‘Tiger King’,” Banks confessed. “Like, we all were.”

“It was very interesting,” she said of Baskin’s second chance in the limelight. “I think it was a show that everybody couldn’t keep their eyes off of, but at the same time, it’s through the eyes of whoever was producing it. Right. So that was their view. Um, it wasn’t necessarily a new story, I guess. So it’s good that she gets a chance to like show herself and tell her story.”