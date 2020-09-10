Jane Fonda Says She’s No Longer Friends With Jon Voight Due To His Political Views: ‘He Changed Into An Extreme Right-Winger’

Jane Fonda spoke about her former friendship with Jon Voight during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show”.

Fonda, a Democrat, and Voight, an outspoken Republican, worked together on the 1978 flick “Coming Home”.

The actress said, when asked by Stern, whether the pair were still friends, “Not anymore, no, which is very sad.

“I don’t know what happened to Jon. You know, we were pretty close. He was my best friend among Hollywood people. We won Academy Awards together for ‘Coming Home’.”

Actress Jane Fonda and actor John Voight with their Oscars which they won at 51st annual Academy Awards at Music Center. She won best actress and he won best actor award. Credit: Getty

Fonda continued, “He changed into an extreme right-winger, he was a birther, he is a birther I guess. I didn’t know how to connect to him anymore. I don’t get it, I don’t know why.

“I couldn’t [be friends with someone like that], anybody that was a part of the birther movement, I’m sorry I couldn’t.”

The activist went on, “I don’t understand how people on extreme opposite positions politically can live together, I just don’t know how they could do that,” adding that people must stay together if the sex was really good.

This prompted Stern to ask, “Can sex keep a couple together?” to which Fonda replied: “Yeah, you bet!”

Fonda’s interview with Stern also saw her reflect on how she wants to feel at the end of her life, why aging has motivated her activism, and more. See more in the clips below.

Fonda’s new book What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action is available now.