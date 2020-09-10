Marshmello Enlists Demi Lovato For Mental Health Anthem ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’

Demi Lovato and Marshmello have joined forces for the ultimate mental health anthem.

The duo debuted the single “Ok Not To Be Ok” on Thursday, which is also World Suicide Prevention Day.

A music video was also dropped to coincide with the track, bringing both Lovato and the DJ back to their childhood bedrooms.

Since Lovato has always been so outspoken about mental health throughout her career, Marshmello says he knew she was the perfect singer to have on the collab.

“I met Demi, I think four years ago. I actually played a party or something for her a while back and before I went on. It was at a hotel in LA, and I went upstairs and met her before and all that stuff. And so we’ve known each other since then. So this collaboration has, because we would always say, ‘Hi’ at award shows and all that, so this collaboration has kind of been just in the works, I would say, since we met about four years ago,” Marshmello explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

He added, “I think it’s just such an important subject. I think a lot of people, about negative feelings and negative thoughts that are affecting them are kind of scared to bring it up, scared to talk about it. When in reality, they’re scared because maybe the person won’t relate or the person won’t understand, when in reality most of time the person that you could bring it up to, will most likely has felt like this or will understand or can relate as well. So I think it’s very important to talk about it.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.