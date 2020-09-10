Chuck Norris Sues Over Erectile Dysfunction Product Using His Name And Face In Ads

Chuck Norris isn’t afraid of a fight.

According to TMZ, the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star is suing a company that goes by the names Bio-Molecular Solutions and Biogenetics for using his name and face to promote an erectile dysfunction product called Provitra.

RELATED: Chuck Norris Files Suit Over MRI Chemical He Says Poisoned Wife

The lawsuit states that the ads were discovered online in June by Norris’s wife Gena.

One ad featured the headline, “A Tragic End Today For Chuck Norris”.

In the court filing, Norris explains that when a user clicks on the ad, they are taken to a site mimicking a Fox News article with the headline, “Big Pharma In Outrage Over Norris’ New ED Product…Chuck Kicks Back With This!”

RELATED: Chuck Norris One-Ups Van Damme’s Epic Volvo Ad

The fake article allegedly makes a number of false claims, including that Norris, “revealed his new Erectile Dysfunction cure on the ‘Dr. Phil Show’.” The article also includes links directing readers to a website selling Provitra.

Norris claims that neither he nor his wife gave permission for the company to promote their product using his name or likeness.

The suit also states that Norris previously tried to stop a similar online scam in 2019.