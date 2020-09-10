Snoop Dogg Says Donald Trump Is ‘Disrespecting Every Colour In The World’

Snoop Dogg says U.S. President Donald Trump does not discriminate when it comes to discrimination.
Dogg has never shied from criticizing Trump. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper most recently put Trump on blast in a new Instagram video post this week.
P. S. A. USA 🇺🇸. Who else is missing from the presidents list🤷🏾♂️👀
“So, me and my homeboys sittin’ up here talkin’ about all the people that President Trump disrespected… Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans,” said the D-O-double-G. “Hmmm. Seem like he’s disrespecting every colour in the world and everything that ain’t what he is, which is a racist,” he added.
Dogg said those who voted for Trump “got exactly what they wanted. He gave them what he said he was gonna give em.” Rapper-producer Fredwreck chimed in, noting, “You forgot Muslims and Arabs.”
Back in 2017, Snoop released a music video in which he pretends to shoot a Trump-inspired clown and stood over Trump’s faux-dead body on an album cover.