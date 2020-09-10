Jimmy Fallon’s Donald Trump Invites The Kardashians To Join His Cabinet In Nobel Peace Prize Speech

Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination in a hilarious new “Tonight Show” skit.

Fallon nailed his impression of the president once again to tell viewers how you can “cyberbully your way to a Nobel Peace Prize.”

He told himself in the mirror, “I got to be honest, this award came at the perfect time. For a second there I almost thought I was doing a bad job as president. Can you believe that? But you’re right, I’m amazing and I deserve this award for many reasons.”

“For one, I finally brought peace between the Arabs and Jews. We love the Jewish people, or as I call them, the Yo-semites,” Fallon’s Trump continued. “And now they’re getting along great with the United Arab Erimates. Emirates? Until this morning I thought it was a European soccer team. We’re currently looking into that.”

Not ending the bragging there, “Trump” also revealed how he’s boosted education, as well as talked about his response to the coronavirus, telling viewers: “Now folks are mad because Bob Woodward has me on tape saying I knew it would be deadly back in February. But to those folks I say, ‘Called it.’ Remember that. Big victory.”

He then went on to discuss “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” ending, describing it “as one of the greatest shows in the history of broadcasting.”

“No more Kim, no more Kris, no more Khloe with their sassy remarks. I wish them all well and invite each and every one of them to join my cabinet,” Fallon’s character said.