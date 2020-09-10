Selena Gomez Admits Quarantine Is ‘Probably The Most Time I’ve Spent On My Own Since I Was 16’

Selena Gomez discusses working with Blackpink on the group’s new single “Ice Cream”, quarantine and more in an interview with Variety‘s “The Big Ticket Podcast”.

The singer tells host Marc Malkin of the genesis of her single with Blackpink: “It’s kind of mutual because we’re at the same label but under different umbrellas. I love Blackpink, and I’ve been obsessed with them.”

“I was nervous because it is something that’s stepping out of my zone a little bit, but it was just the best time,” she continues. “I have so much respect for them; their work ethic and how much they put into what they do is pretty remarkable. So kind of seeing the crossover has been really interesting at the same time for both of us. Each of us got to go into that world together.”

Gomez adds of what she’s learned about herself in quarantine: “It’s definitely the most time I’ve spent on my own probably since I was 16. At first it was super uncomfortable, more so because of the anxiety I was carrying because of everything that is happening.”

Continuing, “I also feel like I got the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before. I feel like I’ve gained a sense of knowledge and a sense of feeling good about saying what I’m saying, and I feel good about what I’m standing by, and I’m not going to let other opinions conduct what I feel personally.”

The star goes on to talk about getting political and having activists take over her Instagram, where she currently boasts 192 million followers, to raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“When all of that started happening, I felt like there wasn’t much I can say. I’m obviously half Mexican, and I’m from Texas, and that’s a whole other community that gets attacked, but I felt it was necessary to give my platform to someone who does have that experience,” Gomez shares. “It was almost disingenuous if I post something and give the credit to so-and-so. I want people to hear it from them and from multiple categories of the industry and of the government. Honestly, it was a no-brainer for me.”