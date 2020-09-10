Dr. Phil Wants Everyone On Social Media To Stop Calling Him ‘Daddy’

Dr. Phil ain’t your daddy.

On Wednesday night, the TV personality took to TikTok to tell fans, “You have to sop commenting ‘daddy’ on my posts.”

RELATED: Dr. Phil Celebrates Son Jordan McGraw’s Engagement To Morgan Stewart

He went on, “I ain’t your daddy. I hate to break it to you, but I ain’t your daddy. And your real daddy’s probably getting his feelings hurt.”

Dr. Phil then clarified, “I appreciate the support. It’s a little weird, but I do appreciate the support.”

RELATED: Dr. Phil Shares His Top Tips For Coping With The COVID-19 Crisis: ‘We Are Going To Get Through This’

On TikTok, Dr. Phil has cultivated a big presence, with over 4 million followers enjoying his humorous videos, as well as tips on mental health and more.