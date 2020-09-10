NFL Superstars Celebrate New Season With Celine Dion Singalong

The NFL is channelling Celine Dion ahead of Thursday night’s kick-off.

To celebrate the Houston Texans facing off against reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020/2021 season opener, ESPN released a hilarious video starring some of the players singing along to the Canadian icon’s classic “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”.

Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew were just a couple of the star athletes lip-syncing to the ’90s tune.

While the season will look a little different without fans in the stadiums due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Laura Gentile, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ESPN, said the NFL wants to make the year feel as “normal” as possible.

“Anticipation for the upcoming NFL season is running hot, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of the NFL with the entire sports community,” she said in a statement. “Our creative approach reflects how we are all – now more than ever – feeling, as we crave football and show fans, players, coaches, teams, and ESPN all coming together to rejoice, reflect and exhale.”

The 2020 NFL schedule will include 17 weeks of regular-season games before Super Bowl LV at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021.