Chris Rock Will Host First ‘Saturday Night Live’ Back In The Studio Since Pandemic Shutdown

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is returning home to 30 Rock.

The historic sketch comedy show is premiering its 46th season on Oct. 3, and will be back to broadcasting live from the legendary Studio 8H in New York, with Chris Rock as host and Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest.

Not only will “SNL” return to the studio, but so will the entire cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, season 46 marks the first time ever that the season will begin with the previous season’s entire cast returning; the sketch show is not adding nor losing any members of the cast.

Beck Bennett, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffatt, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villaseñor are all slated to return, as are featured players Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang.

The show’s last live in-studio edition aired on March 7, hosted by Daniel Craig.

During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown “SNL” aired three shows, made entirely by the cast and crew from the safety of their homes.

Details about the premiere are still being kept under wraps, including who the host will be, but fans can expect to see Maya Rudolph return this season as U.S. Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Tune-in to the season 46 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.