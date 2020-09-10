‘Saturday Night Live’ Will Be Back In The Studio This Season

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” is returning home to 30 Rock.

Deadline reports the show, which is premiering its 46th season in October, will be back to broadcasting live from the legendary Studio 8H in New York.

The show’s last live in-studio edition aired on March 7, hosted by Daniel Craig.

During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown “SNL” aired three shows, made entirely by the cast and crew from the safety of their homes.

Details about the premiere are still being kept under wraps, including who the host will be, but fans can expect to see Maya Rudolph return this season as U.S. Senator and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Tune-in to the season 46 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.