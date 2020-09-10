Cassadee Pope Recruits Fans For Touching ‘Rise And Shine’ Music Video

Cassadee Pope is teaming up with fans for her new music video.

On Thursday, Pope released a the vid for the title track from her latest acoustic album, Rise and Shine. The video features a slideshow of fans with written statements about how each of them has overcome adversity.

“In this video, I wanted to highlight how resilient and brave we as humans can really be even in the midst of pain and tragedy,” Pope shared. “Sometimes all it takes is hearing someone else’s story to make us feel less alone. I hope this brings comfort to anyone struggling and strength to anyone feeling defeated.”

The heartwarming and empowering video was created when Pope asked fans on social media to submit moments in their lives where they felt they had to overcome and persevere through life’s challenges.

Pope hopes to use the music video to highlight National Suicide Prevention Week.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.