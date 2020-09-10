Neve Campbell Returns To ‘Scream’ Franchise As Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell is ready to “Scream” again.

It was revealed on Thursday that Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming relaunch of “Scream”.

“After spending time speaking with [filmmaking group] Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise,” Campbell shared. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

“We’re pinching ourselves!” added Radio Silence. “It’s hard to express how much the character Sidney Prescott shaped our love of movies and to have the chance to work with Neve is truly a dream come true. It just wouldn’t be a ‘Scream’ movie without Neve and we’re so excited and honoured to join her in Woodsboro.”

Campbell will return to the series alongside fellow original stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox. “Scream” also welcomes Jenna Ortega (“You”), Melissa Barrera (“Vida”) and Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”).

“Scream 5” is currently scheduled to premiere on Jan. 14, 2022. It will be the first film in the franchise not directed by Wes Craven, as Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett take the helm.