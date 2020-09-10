Michelle Rodriguez Reveals She ‘Fought’ To Get A Female Writer On Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie

Michelle Rodriguez is helping to bring some more estrogen to the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

The actress chatted with Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Thursday and revealed she worked hard to get a female writer for the upcoming “F&F” film.

RELATED: Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez And Sanoe Lake Reunite For ‘Blue Crush’ Reunion

“My biggest fight was getting a female writer and I’m really happy that they were open to it,” she explained. “Super grateful that they were open to it. I wanted a female writer. I wanted all the females in ‘Fast & Furious’ to get some love.”

Adding, “I’m just really, really happy that, that it was able to happen and that they brought female writers on board to kind of just cause the thing is, is that all the guys are focused on the guys, period. It’s just an egoist natural thing. For people, people just care about themselves usually, or people who look like them or act like them or have the same genitalia, I don’t know. It’s just how it works. And so I just know that if I bring up a female writer and she might care a little more about the female story.”

RELATED: Vin Diesel And Michelle Rodriguez Announce ‘Fast & Furious’ Video Game

And according to Rodriguez, and her co-star Ludacris who spilled the beans during his appearance on the radio show, the “F&F” gang are heading to space for the new flick.

“Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!” she laughed. “I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to, you know, thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that shows through in the final product.”

“F9” is expected to be released in 2021.