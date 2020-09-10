Reba McEntire Says Kenny Rogers Saved Her ‘Sanity’ Following Plane Crash That Killed Her Band

Reba McEntire is opening up about how the late Kenny Rogers helped her through a devastating time in her career.

On March 16, 1991, seven of McEntire’s band members, along with her tour manager, were killed in a plane crash near San Diego, Calif. while en route from a private concert that the singer had played just hours earlier.

RELATED: Caylee Hammack Reveals How She Landed Reba McEntire On Her Song ‘Redhead’

Shortly after the accident, McEntire received a job offer from the one and only Kenny Rogers to star in his TV movie “The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw”, which she now realizes played a huge part in her healing.

“Kenny saved my sanity in ’91 when he asked me to come do ‘The Gambler’ movie,” she recently told journalists, reports The Boot. “I was still in a state of disbelief and not knowing what I’m gonna do moving forward after the plane crash.”

RELATED: Reba McEntire Says She’s Been ‘Holding Up Pretty Good’ Since Her Mother’s Passing

“I miss him so much,” adds the singer of Rogers. “He’s such a special person and a big-hearted giver.”

Rogers passed away on March 21 at age 81.