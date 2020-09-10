Usher Admits He Has ‘Bad Habits’ In New Music Video

Usher is owning up to his “Bad Habits” in his new music video.

The singer, 41, opens up about his commitment issues in the new song. The vibey video features plenty of moody lighting, dance moves and examples of infidelity.

“I love love, I’m just bad at it/I just can’t escape all of these bad habits,” he sings. “I had way too many one nights, yeah/I keep messin’ up my love life.”

“2020 has been extremely complicated — we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social,” Usher told Rolling Stone of his upcoming residency. “So I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas.”

There are 11 dates set for his Vegas residency at the 4,300-set Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It begins in July 2021 and concludes Jan. 2022.

It has been a busy year for Usher and“Bad Habits” is already his fourth release of 2020. It follows his Black Lives Matter song “I Cry”, his “SexBeat” reunion with Lil Jon and Ludacris, and “Don’t Waste My Time” with Ella Mai.

The song “Bad Habits” is appropriately titled, considering his upcoming ninth studio album is titled Confessions II. The project is expected to drop sometime this year.