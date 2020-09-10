Angelina Jolie Donates To Lemonade Stand Raising Money For Yemen

Angelina Jolie is celebrating two young boys’ Yemen relief efforts.

Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq created a lemonade stand in east London this week after hearing about the humanitarian crisis in the country.

While she was unable to visit the stand, Jolie made a generous donation instead.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Brings Nicole Poturalski To French Chateau Where He Wed Angelina Jolie

“Dear Ayaan and Mikaeel. Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen,” she wrote, according to the BBC. “I’m sorry I’m not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I’d still like to make a donation to your stand.”

RELATED: Judge Responds To Angelina Jolie’s Request He’s Removed From Brad Pitt Divorce Case

“9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser… the lemonade boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card!’ the family wrote on Instagram.

Adding, “We are blown away! One of the biggest stars in the world.”