Jon Gosselin Denies Son Collin’s Abuse Accusations, Investigation Underway

A child abuse investigation is ongoing against former “Jon And Kate Plus Eight” star Jon Gosselin.

According to People, 16-year-old son Collin accused his father of punching and kicking him, prompting an investigation.

The outlet says County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services has notified Collin’s mom, Kate Gosselin, and an investigation of an alleged violent incident between Jon and the teenager that took place earlier this month is underway.

RELATED: Jon Gosselin Explains Why Son Collin Didn’t Join Him For Fourth Of July

Meanwhile, Us Weekly shared details of Collin’s CYS report, accusing Jon of “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.”

The allegation is consistent with an Instagram post where Collin said that his father “beat” him. The post has since been deleted.

“That’s the only incident we are aware of at this point,” District Attorney John Adams told Us Weekly. “There was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident.”

RELATED: Jon Gosselin Shares Message For His Kids Who Don’t Speak To Him Anymore

Following the report, Kate shared a statement with People, “You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children. There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period.”

She added, “I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough.”

Jon also addressed the claims. His rep told ET Canada, “Jon has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

Jon and Kate, who divorced in 2009, are the parents to twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin, 16. Both Collin and Hannah live with Jon, while the rest of the kids are with Kate.