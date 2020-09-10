Jessica Chastain To Play Tammy Wynette In Upcoming Limited TV Series

Jessica Chastain is dipping into the country music world.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actress, 43, has been tapped to play country icon Tammy Wynette in an upcoming limited series.

The series, titled “George & Tammy”, is based on the book by Wynette and George Jones’s daughter Georgette Jones, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, and will chronicle the famous couple’s life together.

Wynette was married to Jones for six years between 1969 and 1975. Their relationship inspired the hit songs “We’re Gonna Hold On” and “Golden Ring”.

The series will air exclusively on Spectrum Originals before having a second window on the as-yet-unnamed ViacomCBS streamer.

The series was created by Abe Sylvia, with exec producers Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin and Chastain.

No word on who will play Jones in the series.