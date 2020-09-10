Garcelle Beauvais Reacts To Denise Richards’ Dramatic ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Garcelle Beauvais called in to SiriusXM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show” on Thursday, and shared her reaction to the news that Denise Richards wouldn’t be returning to another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

On Wednesday, a rep for Richards confirmed she wouldn’t be coming back, following months of drama after fellow “RHOBH” cast member Brandi Glanville claimed they’d had a sexual fling (Richards has continually denied Glanville’s allegations).

RELATED: Denise Richards To Leave ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 2 Seasons

“Let me just say, I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised with the way things went,” Beauvais explained, admitting that “this was a really hard season for her and I think, um, you know, when you’re being constantly talked about, and I think it, you know, it could affect your marriage, it could affect your kids. I think that’s where she was coming from. And it was like, just back off a little bit, not every dinner needs to be about this. And I think she’s just had enough.”

Asked by host Jenny McCarthy if she felt there’s “a plan or a plot to focus a storyline” on a particular person, Beauvais responded, “I don’t know if there’s a plan, but I believe she was warned prior to the season, you know. Yeah. That’s what she says. And that’s what, you know, I want to believe. And I actually, you know, Lisa Rinna was like, the second season is usually, you know, when things happen and I said, is that a threat? And she said, yes. And I was like, take it.”

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais Discusses The Realities Of Being A Black ‘Real Housewife’

Beauvais also dished on her fraught relationship with Kyle Richards.

“I gave everybody a chance… my thing with Kyle is when there was an important topic, when she called us all fake-a** b***hes, I was like, what have I done? Tell me,” Beauvais explained. “And she’s like, no, I don’t want to tell you. And I think that that’s when it’s important to hear for her to hear my voice, I felt like she did not hear my voice or care to hear what I was saying. So that’s where I was coming from.”

Later in the interview, Beauvais also shared her thoughts on co-star Lisa Rinna and why she feels that “Housewives” reunion shows are particularly tense experiences.