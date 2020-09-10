Lindsay Lohan Sued Over Book She Never Finished, Publisher Claims She Owes $365K

Lindsay Lohan’s book deal from 2014 is coming back to haunt her.

Publisher HarperCollins is suing the actress for $365K, claiming she never delivered a manuscript for a book, according to TMZ.

HarperCollins filed in Manhattan Supreme Court this week and according to court docs, Lohan and her Crossheart Productions signed a deal to write a book in 2014, the pages were never delivered.

Lohan was given a $365,000 advance for the deal and then a two-year extension on the deadline to 2017.

But in 2018, when there was still no manuscript, HarperCollins terminated the contract and demanded a return of the advance.

“By failing to return the money to the Plaintiff upon the Defendants’ breach of the agreement, the Defendants have received a windfall and have been unjustly enriched,” the filing claims.

The book is rumoured to be based on a journal she kept during her 2013 stint in rehab.

ET Canada has reached out to Lohan’s reps for comment.