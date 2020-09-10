Brandi Glanville Claims Heather Locklear ‘Reached Out’ Following Denise Richards ‘RHOBH’ Drama

Brandi Glanville is bringing Heather Locklear into her drama with Denise Richards.

Following the craziness on this season of Slice’s “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”, involving Glanville’s claims that she and Richards “hooked up”, the ex-housewife joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday and revealed a fellow star “reached out”.

“Heather just reached out to me and said ‘thank you’ with a bunch of hearts and prayer [emojis],” Glanville claimed. “It just made me feel like I was probably bringing this side of Denise out for everyone to see, and I wrote back, ‘Of course, the truth always comes out,’ and she wrote a bunch more hearts.”

She continued, “And then I said, ‘Hey, you should be on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with me,’ and she said, ‘I’ve already had a cease and desist from Denise, so I’m not going to do it.’ ”

Richards, 49, has been accused of sending cease and desist letters to her fellow cast members this season including Glanville and Lisa Rinna.

Following the drama on season 10, Richards has decided not to return next season.

Part three of the “RHOBH” reunion continues Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.