First Look At New Socially Distanced Season Of ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” is getting ready to return for its 19th season, and viewers of the hit singing competition can expect to see some changes in the show courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time out, the coaches will consist of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, with the quartet front and centre of a new trailer released on Thursday.

One of the big differences viewers will notice right off the bat are the coaches’ familiar red revolving chairs, which are now placed eight feet apart from each other in order to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, coaches hugging the performers is a thing of the past; as the clip demonstrates, this led Stefani to get extra-creative when welcoming a singer to her team.

“I got a present for you but because we’re social distancing, I’m going to launch it at you. You ready?” she says, and then proceeds to fire a “Team Gwen” t-shirt with a t-shirt cannon.

When the cannon proves to be a bust, she embarks on backup plan — placing the shirt at the end of a long pole, outfitted with a glove at the end, and passing it to the singer that way.

The new socially distant season of “The Voice” will debut on Monday, Oct. 19.